MULWANDA LUPIYA, Shinde Stadium, Mufulira
WANDERERS 0 ARROWS 2
RED Arrows yesterday opened up a four-point lead after overcoming struggling Mufulira Wanderers in a Super Division Week Six encounter while Nkana’s winless streak continued after drawing 2-2 with Kabwe Warriors.
Arrows have 16 points and second-placed Zesco United could reduce the gap to one today if they beat Green Buffaloes in Lusaka.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/
Arrows 4 points clear, Nkana held
