Arrows 4 points clear, Nkana held

MULWANDA LUPIYA, Shinde Stadium, Mufulira

WANDERERS 0 ARROWS 2

RED Arrows yesterday opened up a four-point lead after overcoming struggling Mufulira Wanderers in a Super Division Week Six encounter while Nkana’s winless streak continued after drawing 2-2 with Kabwe Warriors.

Arrows have 16 points and second-placed Zesco United could reduce the gap to one today if they beat Green Buffaloes in Lusaka.