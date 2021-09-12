Arrogance cost PF

MWAPE MWENYA, Lusaka

HAVING previously advised the Patriotic Front (PF) leadership on where he thought it was going wrong, former State House Permanent Secretary Emmanuel Chilubanama feels vindicated after the party’s loss in last month’s general election.

Mr Chilubanama said he tried to get his views across to PF secretary general Davies Mwila on the need to listen to divergent views but he was dismissed.

“Where are we today? I have been vindicated,” he said. “Whatever I said has now come to pass in a very humiliating and tragic way. People like us were not given space to do politics in the party. This made it hard to share new ideas. The leadership became intolerant.”

Mr Chilubanama was dismissed as State House Permanent Secretary by the then President Edgar Lungu in 2016 barely two weeks after the CLICK TO READ MORE