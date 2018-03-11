Arrest military cadres, IG orders

YANDE SYAMPEYO, Lusaka

INSPECTOR General (IG) of Police Kakoma Kanganja has ordered police to investigate and bring to book political party supporters clad in military regalia whose pictures are circulating on social media.

Mr Kanganja has lamented the recurrent trend by cadres to wear outfits similar to defence personnel especially during their party activities.

The police chief said it is an offence under the State Securities Act for a civilian to wear a military uniform or any outfit that is similar.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/