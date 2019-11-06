Arrest ghost workers now – Lungu

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

THOSE in charge of cleaning up the civil service payroll system should not just end at freezing salary accounts for 4,000 Copperbelt-based ghost workers but should ensure that the culprits are arrested and prosecuted, President Edgar Lungu has said.

On Monday, Public Service Management Division Permanent Secretary Boniface Chimbwali said salary accounts for 4,000 fake workers on the Copperbelt have been frozen.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/