JACK ZIMBA, Shibuyunji

WHAT does it take to bury five young girls of the same family whose lives were criminally cut short by fire? Outpouring of grief, sea of tears and dramatic arrest of the suspect.

This is what characterised the burial of five girls killed in an arson attack in Shikalembula, Shibuyunji district yesterday. Justice, parents of the girls will feel, has been served.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/