Arrest 48 mansions landlord

Dear editor,

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has directed Minister of Home Affairs Stephen Kampyongo through the agencies that fall under his ministry to collaborate and ensure the case regarding the 48 houses is investigated to its logical conclusion.

The head of State has further implored the investigative wings to collaborate.

The presidential directive comes in the wake of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) having failed to identify the owner of the houses.

However, the landlord of the houses can be traced from the utility bills such Zesco and Lusaka Water and Sewerage Company Limited.

The owner of the houses can also be traced from Lusaka City Council title deeds.

People are eager to know the owner of the houses.

It is therefore necessary to expedite the arrest of the landlord of the 48 houses in Chalala residential area.

ELEMIYA PHIRI

Lusaka