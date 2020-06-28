Arranged marriage fails

DOREEN NAWA

Lusaka

AN ATTEMPT by a man to marry off a 13-yearold girl without the consent of her parents has been exposed in Mbala.

The girl’s brother-inlaw took the girl under the pretext of taking her to the clinic after she complained of not feeling well.

He had arranged with another man to pick her up at an agreed location.

“I had been sick for three days and when my sister went to the field, my brother-in-law asked to take me to the clinic but on our way, he changed direction,” the girl said.

The girl said it was Good Samaritans who rescued her from the arranged marriage.

Her father, Emmanuel Simungo, confirmed the incident, saying he was traumatised when he heard what transpired.