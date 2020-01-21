Armyworms threat to food security

KELLY NJOMBO, Lusaka

A RESILIENT agriculture sector is critical for Government to achieve its agenda of making the sector the backbone of Zambia’s economy.

With the recent outbreak of the fall armyworms, which have invaded fields in some parts of the country, the sector’s potential is threatened.

The pests, which are resistant to conventional pesticides and particularly target maize, have so far attacked more than 100,000 hectares of fields, threatening productivity.

In Southern Province, all the 13 districts have been affected by armyworms, which have invaded over 74,000 hectares of maize fields, representing 83,000 farmers.

Kalomo is the most affected. Out of the 133,000 hectares planted, about 23,000 hectares have so far been invaded by the pest CLICK TO READ MORE