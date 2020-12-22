Armyworms attack fields

MELODY MUPETA, Kitwe

FALL armyworms have invaded over 160 hectares of maize fields in Northern Province.

The affected districts include Kaputa, Kasama, Luwingu, Mbala, Mpulungu, Mungwi and Senga Hill.

Acting Northern Province agriculture coordinator Sylvester Nyendwa said in an interview yesterday that reports on the spread of the pests have been received from 869 farmers.

Mr Nyendwa said the invasion is, however, not severe because only 162 out of the 7,300 hectares of maize fields cultivated in the 2020/2021 farming season are affected.

He said Mungwi is the worst affected.

Mr Nyendwa said the Ministry of Agriculture is distributing pesticides to counter the invasion.

He said the ministry is further helping to reduce the infestation by giving pre-treated seeds to beneficiaries of the Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP).