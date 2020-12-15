Army, Turkey strike defence deal

DARLINGTON MWENDABAI, Lusaka

STAYING in tandem with the changing times, the military has increasingly become involved in the maintenance of defence goods and services.

It is in this spirit that Zambia has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Turkey to improve its capabilities to develop and produce the commodities.

The agreement further aims to improve the defence industry’s potential in the two countries through more effective cooperation in the fields of development and production, among others.

