ROBINSON KUNDA, MULWANDA LUPIYA, CHAMBO NG’UNI

Lusaka, Ndola, Kabwe

GREEN Buffaloes chairman Colonel Innocent Kangumu says the Zambia Army is considering recruiting foreign players ahead of the 2019/2020 Super Division campaign.

Currently, Buffaloes are not allowed to recruit foreign players due to security reasons. http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/