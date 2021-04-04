‘Army recruiters’ face court

CHAMBO NG’UNI

Kabwe

A STAFF sergeant and four female teachers of Kabwe recently arrested in connection with fake Zambia Army recruitments involving 119 victims are scheduled to appear before the Kabwe Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

The Zambia Army soldier of Chidwin Barracks in Kabwe who the police have only identified as Staff Sergeant Zimba was arrested last week with four female teachers of Chidwin B Primary School.

Central Province Commissioner of Police Chola Katanga said Zimba and his co-accused have been charged CLICK TO READ MORE