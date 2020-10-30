Army offers help in Tasila’s death probe

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

ZAMBIA Army Commander William Sikazwe says it is disheartening that a military officer allegedly went against oath of the military to brutally take away the very life he swore to protect.

Lieutenant General Sikazwe has described the killing of renowned medical doctor Tasila Tembo as disheartening.

Dr Tembo, 47, was allegedly brutally murdered by her estranged boyfriend, Lieutenant Nigel Mwaba.

The victim’s body was discovered in a decomposed state in the Nanking Army Battle Training Area in Lusaka East on Tuesday, days after she was reported missing.

Gen Sikazwe said in a statement yesterday that military police will help the Zambia Police to find the suspect, who is on the run after disappearing with the victim’s vehicle, an Isuzu KB250 double cab, registration number BAG 1966.

"The Zambia Army would like to assure the general public that military police are doing everything possible to help