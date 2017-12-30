News

Army joins cholera fight

December 30, 2017
FROM LEFT: Minister of Local Government Vincent Mwale, Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya, special assistant to the President for press and public relations Amos Chanda, Ministry of Water Development and Environmental Protection Permanent Secretary Ed Chomba and Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Kennedy Malama during a press briefing at Ndeke House yesterday. PICTURE: BRIAN MALAMA

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka
PRESIDENT Lungu has directed all the three wings of the Defence Force to join the Ministry of Health and Lusaka City Council in escalated efforts to contain cholera in the city.

The head of State has also directed the police to join the fight against the disease, which has already claimed 41 lives since October 6.
Soweto Market will today be closed to allow for thorough cleaning to facilitate the escalation to the response to the contagious water-borne disease.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

