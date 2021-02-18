Army, DEC join arms to fight drug crimes

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

ZAMBIA Army and Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) officers have partnered in efforts to maintain physical fitness for them to effectively police drug-related crimes.

DEC Commissioner Musonda Simwayi said during a courtesy call on the Army Commander William Sikazwe that the commission has taken a proactive approach in ensuring crimes related to drugs and money laundering are prevented in the country.

“DEC has taken a proactive stance against money laundering and drug trafficking in the country and wants the army to help by providing physical training to our officers,” Dr Simwayi said.

This is according to a statement issued yesterday by Zambia Army director for civil – military affairs, Genoh Muke.

Dr Simwayi said DEC has made a resolution to take a proactive approach by ensuring that information on the adverse effects of drug trafficking and