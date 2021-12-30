Armed robbers strike again

MWILA NTAMBI, STEVEN MVULA, Kitwe, Lusaka

IN WHAT could be a worrying case of an increase in armed robberies in Kitwe, two armed men have robbed a Chinese of over K100,000 and US$100 cash. This is barely a week after a lone robber shot four members of a family of Indian origin in Kitwe’s Parklands, killing one of the victims instantly. Copperbelt Province division acting commanding officer Tresphord Kasale said in an interview yesterday that police have launched a manhunt for the suspects who staged the robbery on Tuesday evening.

He said the suspects tricked their victim, a female Chinese, whom they followed at her restaurant and lodge located off Nationalist Way, by pretending to be guests. “At the time of the attack, the two criminals pretended to be looking for rooms at the guest house, but they ended up robbing the female Chinese national of K105,000 cash and a US$100,” Mr Kasale said.

Kitwe has had a history of isolated violent crimes in the past. In 2015, three Chinese from the same family were gruesomely murdered by unknown people in Garneton Township. In 2020, a security guard at Nobuthula Lodge in Parklands was shot and wounded by robbers who apparently were in search of money at the premises. Early this year, a 17-year-old schoolgirl was murdered allegedly by her boyfriend at a lodge in Kitwe. Meanwhile, police in Lusaka have arrested a Patriotic Front (PF) sympathiser, Maxwell Chongu, and charged