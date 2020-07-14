Armed robbers must be hanged

PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Ndola

THE Supreme Court has upheld death sentences imposed on three men who robbed a church and its presiding pastor.

The court made the verdict on Given Nganzimbi, Maybin Likando and Jacob Liponda, of Lusaka, in Ndola recently.

Details are that on June 21, 2014, while acting together and armed with firearms and a knife, the trio stole from Susan Chapman a Land Rover vehicle, Canon printer, laptop, mobile phone, air tickets and cash all valued at K79,570.

The court heard during investigations the vehicle was found damaged beyond repair after it was involved in an accident. The other stolen items were never