Are chain stores procurement systems failing?

FELIX NKINKE, Lusaka

‘JUST a couple of months ago, I transported about 50 boxes of tomatoes to a multinational retail supermarket after prior arrangement, but upon delivery, my produce was rejected.

“Management at the supermarket, after a prolonged assessment, described my tomatoes as below standard. I was taken aback and could not believe it,” exclaimed a somewhat disappointed Philip Matavu.

Mr Matavu is a successful horticulture farmer from Lusaka West.

He started farming with only half an acre of land, but now his farming business has grown to slightly below 400 acres.

Mr Matavu attributes his business growth to the high profits from horticultural production that have enabled him to invest in an extensive drip irrigation system for his produce, especially tomatoes.

“I grow vegetables such as rape, cornflower, onions, cabbages, green beans, peas, cucumbers and tomatoes. I get more revenue from tomatoes, which I produce in huge quantities.

“However, the market for retailing my produce is not adequate. Currently, I supply about 90 boxes of tomatoes every day to the Lusaka Soweto market. Also, I have been trying to supply to foreign supermarkets, but it has been a big challenge,” he said.

Mr Matavu’s predicament of not supplying to chain stores is not an isolated issue but a tip of a huge perception that has hovered around the fresh food supply chain for some time now.

There have been concerns among smallholder farmers and agro associations that multinational retail supermarkets doing business in the country are disadvantaging local suppliers because of stringent procurement procedures.

According to Kaypro Zambia executive director Frank Kayula, the status quo has indeed raised concerns and needs to be addressed as soon as possible to even the playing field.

Dr Kayula called for stakeholders to sit on a round table to come up with a standard and grading system for fresh commodities that will be accepted by all interest groups in the fresh commodity supply chain.

“As a country, we need to come up with standards that all stakeholders in the supplying chain should accept and recognise as a benchmark for supply fresh commodities.

“And these should be graded, A, B or C. Unlike now, where a farmer is told about the poor standard of their products upon delivery to the retail chain store,” he said.

“We need to move away from the arbitrary standards that lie in the eyes of the beholder only. This is disadvantaging smallholder farmers when they deliver to these chain stores.”

It is without a doubt that retail chain stores have in recent years stepped up their operations and are transforming the agri-food business not only in Zambia but in many countries.

In Zambia, supermarkets are expanding and consolidating similarly to those in many developing and developed countries across the world.

According to the Thai-based Journal of Applied Sciences, this expansion is a recent phenomenon mainly spearheaded by South African multinational supermarkets, gaining ground in Zambia and other African countries.

The Journal adds that the rapid growth of South African supermarkets and other local supermarkets in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region and other African countries has increased phenomenally and altered supply chain systems.

More recently, multinational South African supermarkets combined with other local chains and independent supermarkets have become key stakeholders in the food supply systems in many African countries.

The Journal notes that this increased involvement of supermarkets in food retailing in countries like Zambia is transforming the agri-food trading systems.

The changing retail system has created an interest in the role supermarkets play now and in the future regarding the development of agriculture and food manufacturing sectors in countries like Zambia.

It is viewed that as a result of the change in retail systems a pattern has emerged that has somewhat seen the potential freezing out of smallholder farmers and other food processing entities from the supermarkets’ food supply chains.

In Zambia, smallholder fresh fruit and vegetable farmers produce mostly for the local market through open markets and multinational supermarkets, mainly South African, dotted in some towns across Zambia.

However, Dr Kayula said that while smallholder farmers can easily access the open market, they face daunting challenges when delivering to multinational supermarkets due to stringent procurement conditions.

“These procurement conditions by chain stores are disadvantaging farmers seeking to deliver their fresh commodities to these entities. They have in place several types of procurement practices which are unfair,” Dr Kayula said.

Many believe this perception is explained by the constant obstacles faced by most small-scale farmers to deliver to chain stores and seen in the government’s policy that requires that products available locally be purchased from local producers.

After the liberalisation of the economy, the South African multinational chain store Shoprite hit the Zambian market in 1995 and opened the way for several foreign supermarkets to set up businesses in the country.

Today, there are a dozen multinational chain stores trading in Zambia that include household names like Spars, Pick n Pay and Food Lovers among others.

It also includes fresh food distribution entities like Freshmark and CGS among others.

These retail chain supermarkets have their procurement guidelines that have set the standards and grades of fresh products they buy from suppliers, be it local or international.

Food Lovers Market general manager Wynand Taljaard said the onus lies with small-scale farmers to up their game in the fresh products supply chain.

She said the tendency by local farmers to show supply inconsistencies is a crucial worry of most chain stores.

“The challenge we have with local farmers is, today they supply us and tomorrow they run out of commodities. If as a supermarket we are inconsistent in stocking certain products, we risk losing business,” she said.

Ms Taljaard appealed to local farmers to supply consistently good quality products.

She pointed out that most small-scale farmers are not able to access supermarkets because of the large volume requirement and consistent supply demands.

“We only procure products from outside the country that are not grown here. However, things like vegetables along with that which is produced by local farmers, we buy locally,” Ms Taljaard explained.

However, some multinational supermarkets use specialised companies to source and procure fresh products for their stores locally or from outside the country.

Stores like Shoprite use Freshmark to source and procure fresh commodities for all its outlets.

Freshmark is a subsidiary of Shoprite and is responsible for sourcing, grading and packaging fresh products for sale in Shoprite stores in Zambia.

It does so in hundreds of Shoprite stores in South Africa and other countries.

It is evident that decisions made by supermarkets to source or procure from local suppliers where they have invested or outside the country have harmed the fresh products supply chain in the country.