Ardes stands tall

ZIO MWALE, Lusaka

IT MAY have been extremely cold, and almost not advisable to go out, but there were few regrets for those who turned up at the Mulungushi International Conference Centre (MICC) in Lusaka last Friday for another show by the Zambia Comedy Magazine.The show is called All-Star Comedy Festival.

The concept is simple; once a month, Bob Nkosha and Dangerous Joburg will be hosting a comedy festival at Mulungushi until March next year. They have lined-up five different stand-up comedians to perform every month with an international act being fused in every quarter.

Some of the comedians identified to perform at these shows are Pontiano Kaiche (yes, he is a comedian), artiste-cum-politician Patrick Mwamba Salubusa aka Sauloshi, Chingliz, Kelvin Mwansa, Lee “Ba Robby” Nonde, Henry BJ Phiri aka Ngalande, Nelly Munamonga, Anne Katamanda, Cheelo Mwanachingwala, Ardes Suntwe aka Ba Tolo, Chibwe Katebe, Collins Zulu, Njonginjo, Theresa JLo and Brighton “Big Head” Sinkala among others.

On the menu for last Friday at Mulungushi, there was Ba Robby, Ba Tolo, Bwana Njombe, Vanwyk Mumba and Pontiano Kaiche.

Chibwe Katebe and Sauloshi directed the performances.

The performances that started at exactly 19: 00 hours were opened by Chibwe and Sauloshi. They did just about enough to set the tempo for the night.

Chibwe then invited Vanwyk Mumba, or VW as some call him. He is a comedian from the Copperbelt and he impressed the audience with his comical way of mimicking musicians like Bobby East, Macky II and gospel musician Ephraim.

VW was on stage for about 30 minutes before Sauloshi took over the stage and as usual delved into the happenings in the komboni (shanty townships). He contrasted the happenings in the townships with those in the residential areas. He is the self-professed Komboni Ambassador.

After being on stage for 20 minutes, Sauloshi called Ardes Suntwe aka Na Tolo, a die-hard Zesco supporter. And this is not just for stage purposes, she is actually a die-hard Zesco supporter even in real life.

Ba Tolo was the only female comedian on the night, and she did not disappoint. Not that she has ever disappointed. Those who have followed local comedy must have seen her at the Lusaka Playhouse when the Diva’s in Comedy show debuted there.

At Mulungushi, Ba Tolo was clad in a Chipolopolo outfit. And this time around, she analysed the World Cup which comes to an end in Russia tomorrow. Ba Tolo talked about her stay in Russia and how she missed Zambia. She left the stage saying she was travelling back to Russia for the World Cup final.

After she left the stage, Ba Robby came next on stage and his jokes revolved around the comparisons among people from the Eastern Province and those from the Copperbelt.

As expected, Pontiano combined music and jokes. He even made jokes out of himself which the audience appreciated. Bwana Njombe was last on stage and he came in a different police uniform. The explanation was that he had been promoted.