Archbishop Mpundu censures compromised clergy

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

IT IS regrettable that at the tail-end of the fight for regime change in the run-up to the August 12, 2021,general election, some religious leaders at the highest level got compromised and are now pretending to be champions of democracy. Former Lusaka Archbishop Telesphore Mpundu says as a result of such clerics, the Church lost its fight for justice for the oppressed in the country. "Some people in that area where compromise was very clear are now trying to come up as champions of the poor and the oppressed. This is not right," he said. Bishop Mpundu, who retired from active ministry in 2018, however, said people are now politically mature and can decipher who is genuinely defending freedoms and speaking for them. The clergyman said this yesterday when Special Assistant to the President for Politics Levy Ngoma called on him. "Where were you when this and that was happening? Now that there is