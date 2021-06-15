Archbishop Banda condemns violence

STEVEN MVULA ,Lusaka

THE latest images of violence pointing to United Party for National Development (UPND) as the perpetrator on the Copperbelt, Lusaka and Mpulungu, among other places, are detestable and inhumane, Archbishop of Lusaka Alick Banda has said. On Saturday, UPND members also assaulted each other in Solwezi during an intra-party meeting and broke furniture. Last week, some UPND members raided a police station in Nakonde and assaulted police officers, a day after being accused of killing a Patriotic Front (PF) supporter in Mongu. In Namwala, a video of UPND members attacking an elderly PF supporter went viral and in Lusaka, they were accused of assaulting ruling party members who allegedly attempted to block their