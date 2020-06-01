April exports increase by 8.4% to earn Zambia K6.7bn

TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

ZAMBIA’s refined copper exports earnings increased by 8.4 percent to over K6.7 billion in April this year.

During the period under review, copper exports increased by 2.6 percent to 73,717.3 tonnes from 71,882.2 tonnes in March.

Zambia Statistics Agency (ZAMSTATS) statistician general Mulenga Musepa, however, said copper prices on the London Metal Exchange declined by 2.5 percent to US$5,048.3 per tonne.

"Refined copper export earnings during April rose to K6,720.2 million from K6,196.6 million in March," Mr Musepa said during a briefing on