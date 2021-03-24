Applications for adoption flood PF

KABANDA CHULU, PRISCILLA CHIPULU

Lusaka, Ndola

APPLICATIONS for adoption as parliamentary candidates under the Patriotic Front (PF) are overwhelming the secretariat with each constituency receiving over four aspirants, but with a notable absence of incumbent Kabwata Member of Parliament (MP) Given Lubinda.

Of the seven MPs in Lusaka, five, who are also Cabinet ministers, only Mr Lubinda is said to have not applied for adoption.

The list of applicants for Kabwata are Mulenga Sata, Danny Yenga, Gabriel Kibombwe and Clement Tembo.

But Mr Lubinda, who is Minister of Justice, has refused to state his position on the reports.

“Go back to your source of information, I don’t know what you are talking about. If I am contesting or not, it will be in public, so I don’t understand those spreading rumours,” Mr Lubinda said in an interview.

In Mandevu constituency, seven applicants have made submissions and CLICK TO READ MORE