Appetite for quick riches turns out horrific

MAYENGO NYIRENDA, Chipata

A BID to become rich fast turned out horrific for a 33-year-old married woman of Walela Township in Chipata, who agreed to have her private parts sliced by a witch-doctor.

The woman and her husband went to seek charms for riches from a witch-doctor, who demanded the woman’s labia-minora.

Eastern Province acting police commanding officer Davies Simwanza confirmed yesterday that the couple agreed to the witch-doctor’s demands to slice the woman’s private parts.

On unknown dates, Lashiwe Mshanga and her husband, Simon Zulu, went to seek charms for them to quickly become rich from the witch-doctor, whose identity police have withheld.

According to Mr Simwanza, the witch-doctor advised the couple to have the woman sacrifice a segment of her private parts for them to become wealthy, and they agreed.

“The witch-doctor then performed rituals on her and pulled out the labia-minora.

"The witch-doctor then performed rituals on her and pulled out the labia-minora.