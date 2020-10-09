Appeals Court dismisses State’s application against Kambwili

CHOMBA MUSIKA

Lusaka

THE Court of Appeal has dismissed the State’s application to stay proceedings in a case National Democratic Congress (NDC) president Chishimba Kambwili is challenging a magistrate’s decision to refuse to recuse himself from trying him in a forgery case.

The court also refused to grant the State’s plea for leave to appeal against its decision to dismiss a preliminary issue raised in the matter.

This is in a case Kambwili wants Lusaka principal resident magistrate David Simusamba to recuse himself from handling a case in which he is facing three counts of forgery, uttering a false document and giving false information to a public officer. CLICK TO READ