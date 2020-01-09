Apollo Group Hospitals goes Angelic

BWALYA NONDO

COLLABORATION between Apollo Group of Hospitals of India and the government of Zambia through the Ministry of Health, has birthed an additional notch.

Renowned not only for the novelty of its medical skills across a horde of specialties but also for its benevolence in touching lives, Apollo Group of Hospitals has sealed and launched a deal with Zambia at the centre of which are the interests of children with heart conditions that require specialised attention.

The deal has been dubbed Little Angels Programme (LAP). Apollo Group of Hospitals’ act of kindness has been motivated by the increasing number of children in clear need of specialised treatment for life-threatening heart ailments.

LAP will entail, when need dictates, evacuation of children with heart conditions to Apollo Hospital in India for specialised treatment at a subsidised cost.