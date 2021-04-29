Antiquity of Zambia’s National Assembly

FRANCIS LUNGU, Lusaka

IT SPANS 97 years, and contains 597 pages of parliamentary memories – a catalogue of the men and women who have served in both the Rhodesian and Zambian legislative assembly.

This is the National Assembly of Zambia.

The current 12th National Assembly of Zambia presided by President Edgar Lungu and headed by Speaker Patrick Matibini has compiled a stunning 597-paged memoir profiling almost a century of the lawmaking body’s existence.

The history of the Legislative Council (LEGICO), Legislative Assembly and the National Assembly of Zambia has been chronicled in a handbook dubbed: Members of the Northern Rhodesia legislative council and National Assembly of Zambia, 1924-2021, First edition (March, 2021).

The almanac unpacks some of the country’s intriguing political history.

For instance, did you know that first republican President Kenneth Kaunda once served as Bangweulu member of the LEGICO from 1962 to 1963?

Later between January and October 1964, Dr Kaunda served as Mkushi constituency representative while instantaneously serving as Northern Rhodesia prime minister during which period the