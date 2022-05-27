Anti-robbery cops steal

MAYENGO NYIRENDA, PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Chipata, Ndola

THREE police officers under the anti-robbery unit at Chipata Central Police are being investigated for allegedly robbing a Chinese businessman of K150,000 cash. This is said to have happened last week on Thursday at a security checkpoint on the Chipata-Mwami border road. A source told the Daily Mail that the officers allegedly robbed the businessman while he was on his way to deposit the money in the bank. "It is true that three of the officers here robbed a businessman of about K150,000, though the money might be more," the source said. "The officers are currently being investigated." Although Eastern Province acting commanding officer Davies Simwanza could not give out much information, he confirmed that