Anti-GBV Act not adequate

FELIX NKINKE, Lusaka

A FEW weeks after the arrest of a sexual offender they had reported,Sofia (Not real name) and her mother spotted the man walking freely in the

neighbourhood.He had been released from police custody pending investigations.What transpired for him to be free is not known to date. And the case, as serious as it was, went cold.Sofia now lives in fear that he may come for her again or that she may come face to face with him as she walks the streets.Sofia's fear is not an isolated predicament. Many sexual abuse victims live in fear,especially if the perpetrator is not found guilty quickly and is let back in the community while pending trial.Some non-governmental organisations (NGOs), in the fight against sexual genderbased violence (SGBV), have equally drawn the same fears by highlighting concerns that the Anti-SGBV Act that provides for the protection of victims of GBV is not adequate.Women and Law in Southern Africa (WLSA) says there is need to further strengthen the Act to protect SGBV victims.WLSA Zambia director Maureen Tresha says while the Act is clear on several provisions, it is also engrained in controversies regarding provisions on some criminal offences."It is imperative to note that the Anti–GBV Act does not have penal sanctions but places reliance on the Criminal Procedure Code Act, Penal Code Act and any other written law as envisaged in section 2(1) of the Act," she said. Ms Tresha adds that the lack of penal sanctions in the Anti-GBV Act is a weakness in protecting victims of genderbased violence, especially for women and children."Therefore, where an act of SGBV is perpetrated, which has no corresponding offence and penalty in any other law,then one can only rely on the protection and occupational order," she said.The Young Women's Christian Association (YWCA) also acknowledges that the Act has outlined measures for protecting SGBV victims and other gender-related criminal offences. However, it states that these are not adequate.The association notes a need to reinforce the measures outlined in the Act with other pieces of legislation and interventions to deal with the causes of SGBV."The Act provides some level of protection. It defines GBV holistically, provides a guide on where to report and who can report. It also provides for other people who are aware of GBV to report in the event the survivor does not report."It also provides for protection and occupation orders and establishment of temporary protective shelter and the anti-GBV fund," explains former YWCA executive director Patricia Ndhlovu. However, the stakeholders bemoan the red tape that surrounds the process of obtaining protection or occupational order.Ms Ndhlovu says there is a need for creating awareness so that more people know what needs to be done to obtain a protection order or occupational order.The procedure for obtaining a protection order is stipulated in the Anti-GBV Rules No. 8 of 2016. The sworn application has to be filled in.The process further requires