Another twist in Mkandawire death

JUSTINAH KAPAMBWE, CHISHLA MUSONDA, Lusaka, Livingstone

In a turn of events, Alick Kalengo, who initially reported his wife Jane Mwale of causing the accident that led to the death of Kabwata Member of Parliament Levy Mkandawire, has been arrested and charged with causing death by dangerous driving. Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said in a statement that Mr Kalengo, 56, has further been charged with three other offences including giving false information to a public officer and using a motor vehicle without road tax and insurance. Mr Hamoonga said Ms Mwale handed herself to police and confessed that she was not the one driving the vehicle. “Police in Lusaka have made progress in the investigations involving the road traffic accident that caused the death of Honorable Levy Mkandawire at CLICK TO READ MORE