Another test for ‘prophet’ Kaunda’s charges

February 12, 2020
ZANACO stand-in captain Roger Kola (left) closely watched by Kabwe Warriors defender Derrick Mwansa during Sunday’s game. PICTURE: MACKSON WASAMUNU

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka
IF ZANACO coach Chris Kaunda, who of late has been talking of seeing visions, is to be believed, then the outcome of today’s rescheduled Super Division Week 14 match against Kansanshi Dynamos at Sunset Stadium in Lusaka is already known to him.
In order not to spoil the fun, it is probably right not to ask him for the result now. In any case, he only reveals his visions after and not before matches.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

