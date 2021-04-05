Another successful outing for Cotonsport

ROBINSON KUNDA,

ELIZABETH CHATUVELA

Heroes Stadium

Lusaka

NAPSA 0 COTONSPORT 1

DURING the week, Green Eagles coach Aggrey Chiyangi told Sports Mail that he believed that Cotonsport are beatable.Of course, he was in a position to offer

some advice to NAPSA Stars. After all, his side lost 3-0 on aggregate during the first round of the Confederation Cup.“The only thing I can tell NAPSA

Stars is that Cotonsport are beatable. Us (Eagles), we made a mistake by losing here [at home], otherwise Cotonsport are beatable.”

Chiyangi was not the only one to offer advice to Eagles.Veteran coach Fred Mwila advised the Pensioners to score quick goals so that they can unsettle the Cameroonian side.

“NAPSA should go out and attack from the first whistle, and if possible score quick goals,” Mwila said.But by the time the final whistle was

being blown at Heroes Stadium in Lusaka yesterday, NAPSA had not been able to score a goal, with Cotonsport going on to narrowly win. NAPSA will look to this game as well as the 2-all draw against Algerian side JS Kabylie as the results that defined their group stage campaign. As things stand,NAPSA are staring at the exit door. But NAPSA coach Mohammed Fathihas vowed to keep on fighting.“Our target was to reach group stage, but we will keep pushing,” he said.NAPSA had decided to play the good CLICK TO READ MORE