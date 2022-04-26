Another mobile money booth operator missing

MWILA NTAMBI, Kitwe

A MAN of Chingola says his 19-year-old daughter, who is a mobile money booth operator in Buyantanshi Township, has been missing for two weeks. Patrick Chiluba, a resident of Nchanga North Township, says his family members are traumatised because they do not know and understand the circumstances under which their child disappeared. Mr Chiluba said on April 5 this year, his daughter, Lillian Chiluba, left home like any other day for work at her mobile money booth and that was the last time the family saw her. With reports of some mobile money booth operators allegedly being abducted in Lusaka, Mr Chiluba is worried that his daughter might have also fallen victim. Mr Chiluba said his daughter is disciplined and focused, and does not have a lot of friends. He said after Lillian did not show up, the family reported the matter to CLICK TO READ MORE