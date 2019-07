YANDE SYAMPEYO and STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has dismissed Minister of Youth, Sport and Child Development Moses Mawere and replaced him with Ndola Central Member of Parliament (MP) Emmanuel Mulenga.

The departure of Mr Mawere from Cabinet comes five days after the President dropped minister of Finance Margaret Mwanakatwe.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/