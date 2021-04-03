Another integrity test

ELIZABETH CHATUVELA,

ROBINSON KUNDA

Lusaka

EMMANUEL Munaile says it is difficult to trust Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) president Andrew Kamanga now because he has failed to resign after promising to do so in the event that Zambian failed to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

The former national team vice-captain and FAZ vice-president says Kamanga owes Zambians an apology for failing to step down after publicly promising to do so.

While appearing on the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC) Sunday Interview programme, Kamanga said he would gladly leave office if the Chipolopolo failed to qualify to the Africa Cup of Nations.

