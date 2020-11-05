Another heavyweight falls to Forest

MULWANDA LUPIYA, Levy Mwanawasa Stadium

Ndola

ZESCO 0 FOREST 1

IF ANYONE thought Forest Rangers were a one-season wonder, then they probably need to have a look at them again.

Nkana were given the first preview into what Tenant Chilumba’s side will be all about again this season on Saturday. Yesterday, it was Zesco United’s turn.

If you have intentions of winning the championship, you have to beat your direct rivals while also hoping that they trip up somewhere else as well.

Forest are doing their part. After two games, they have denied two of their direct rivals for a top-four place any points from CLICK TO READ MORE