Another derby test for Power Dynamos

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

THREE days after suffering a derby defeat against Kitwe United, there has not been enough respite for Power Dynamos, who today face another derby test against Nkana at Arthur Davies Stadium.It is not exactly the fixture that Power would have welcomed after that 1-0 disappointment against Kitwe, especially that Nkana, for all their consistencies, are considered more formidable opponents than the Buchi Boys.

These are exactly the kind of fixtures fans including television viewers crave for in the season.