Another day with K’Millian

CHALI MULENGA, Livingstone

THE thing with the stars that came after the so-called renaissance of Zambian music in the late 90s such as JK, Danny, Shatel, Black Muntu, Exile, K’Millian, Hamooba and Ty2, among others, is that while they may no longer be releasing hit songs, they still maintain a following.

The likes of Slap D, Macky II and Chef may be competing and dominating the charts currently, but in terms of following, the stars of yesteryear still command a larger following.

Their fan base has remained loyal despite the artistes not being active in the studio. Their songs still remain relevant to that fan base.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/