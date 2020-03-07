Another chance for Eagles to go top

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

TEN games left before the close of the season, the leadership of the league is still changing hands and today could see Green Eagles topple-out-of-action Forest Rangers provided they beat NAPSA Stars in Choma.

But for those who love the scent of the past, there is something else to savour when record title holders Nkana welcome five-time champions ‘Magnificent’ Kabwe Warriors in Kitwe.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/