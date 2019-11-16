Another avoidable disaster

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

IN RETROSPECT, everyone is wiser. But it was a no brainer to predict that the lacklustre preparations, helped by the lack of a full time coach, were always going to affect Zambia’s performance in the 2021 Cameroon Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Having missed the two editions of the Africa Cup of Nations tournaments, the 2021 edition was supposed to rank a priority. But it has not. Atleast in perception and practice.