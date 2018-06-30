Annual inflation rate drops

MWILA NTAMBI, Ndola

ZAMBIA has recorded a reduction in its annual rate of inflation from 7.8 percent recorded in May to 7.4 percent this month.And the country recorded a 2.6 percent quarterly gross domestic product (GDP) growth in the first quarter of 2018, compared to 3.2 percent in the first quarter of 2017.

Central Statistical Office acting director of census and statistics Goodson Sinyenga said at a media briefing at the Zambia International Trade Fair yesterday that the reduction in the inflation rate has largely been attributed to the base effect.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/