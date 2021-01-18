Animal disease breaks out in Kabompo

THE Department of Fisheries and Livestock in Kabompo district in North-Western Province has cautioned farmers to report any livestock movement from other areas as there is an outbreak of contagious bovine pleuropneumonia (CBPP) disease.

District veterinary coordinator Geshom Chungu said movement of any type of livestock should be reported as the disease is capable of wiping out the district’s livestock population in a very short time.

Dr Chungu said this in Kabompo yesterday during a stakeholders IDP validation meeting.

“We have an outbreak of CBPP livestock disease which has affected almost the whole district, thus all movement of animals should first be reported to the Department of Veterinary,” Dr Chungu said.

He said the department is currently encouraging farmers to slaughter any animal found being suspected to have CBPP as a way of CLICK TO READ MORE