Angola rebuilds after civil war

BENEDICT TEMBO, Luanda

SO, FINALLY I was in Luanda on the mid-morning of Wednesday, September 25, 2019 with Green Eagles Football Club.

The safe landing of Zambia Air Force plane C75J, aka Charlie75, at February 4 International Airport and parked on the Angola Air Force base, began my fulfilment of visiting Luanda.

Eagles were in Luanda for the Champions League first round, second leg tie against Primeiro DÁgosto which was played on Sunday, September 29, 2019. Eagles won 1-0, ending Agosto’s six-year unbeaten record at home in the Champions League.

On our way to the hotel, I was looking out of the window to admire the city. What struck me from the airport was old infrastructure and wondered whether there was any rebuilding taking place.

I later learnt that the buildings I was seeing were in the old part of Luanda.