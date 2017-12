PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Lusaka

A PROPHET has been sentenced to one and half years imprisonment with hard labour for swindling a widow out of over K10,000 after promising to raise her husband from the dead.

This is in a matter where Angel Sakala obtained K10,170 from Beatrice Kasonde of Zani Muone after promising to raise her husband, Kennedy Kalunga, who died in March this year.

Delivering judgment yesterday, Magistrate Mary Chibanga found Sakala guilty of the offence.