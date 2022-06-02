Andrew canes M’membe for attacking HH

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

UNITED Party for National Development (UPND) deputy national chairperson Andrew Banda has defended President Hakainde Hichilema against attacks from Socialist Party leader Fred M’membe, who has accused the head of State of being a puppet of the West. Mr Banda, who served in the foreign mission under late presidents Frederick Chiluba,Levy Mwanawasa and Rupiah Banda, says Dr M’membe has a history of disparaging Zambian

presidents as well as the UPND, starting with its founding leader Anderson Mazoka. “I will not go into details about Rupiah Banda for reasons best known.”But it is not that Zambians don’t know. You see, the problem with my brother [Fred Memebe] is that in 1991, he called President Kaunda-you could have been CLICK TO READ MORE