Ana devastates Lusaka houses

PRISCILLA MWILA, MAYENGO NYIRENDA,Lusaka, Chipata

HEAVY rains that Zambia has continued to experience in the recent days, largely attributed to tropical cyclone Ana, on Saturday left a trail of destruction in Lusaka, with several townships flooded following a hailstorm.

Hundreds of families have been left homeless as the floodwaters overwhelmed their houses, rendering them inhabitable. The heavy rains, which started around 19:00 hours on Saturday, mostly affected flood-prone areas like Kanyama, Mtendere, Bauleni, Misisi, Matero and Garden House. In Bauleni Township, over 1,000 families had their properties destroyed. Some residents lost mealie-meal, relish and other home essentials after their houses got flooded. The Zambia Meteorological Department has warned of another cyclone, which is expected to be more destructive. Tropical Cyclone Batsirai has been spotted and is being monitored. The region is still trying to contend with the effects of Cyclone Ana, which has caused destruction and scores of deaths in neighbouring Malawi and Mozambique. A Bauleni resident, Misheck Tembo, said in an interview that the rain, which started around 22:00 hours, filled his house. Mr Tembo, a father of six, called for the building of effective drainages in the township to curb flooding. Another resident, Mirrian Makoye, said she was a CLICK TO READ MORE