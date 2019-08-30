An encounter with glory

ZIO MWALE, Lusaka

SON of Africa Ephraim, Christine, Chileshe Bwalya and Rachael were among the performers (or ministers, to use the popular term in Pentecostal circles) at the Agape Glory Encounter concert which saw multitudes of people flocking to Blessing Centre in Lusaka last weekend.

With American gospel rapper Mark Samuel also in attendance, the concert was an enjoyable occasion.

Organised by Tehillah Media in partnership with the Son of Africa Foundation, the concert was like a praise-and-worship service.