Amuneke also in

MATHEWS KABABA, Kitwe and ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka

FOR all the struggles of the Chipolopolo in recent years, they still remain attractive going by the number of applications received at Football House for the vacant Chipolopolo job.

Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) general secretary Adrian Kashala had not gone through all the applications received by Monday midnight, which was the deadline, but he was able to estimate the number to be around 50.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/