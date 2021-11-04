Amos didn’t insult me on phone – ACC officer

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

WHILE the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) claims that former Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Amos Chanda insulted its officials, a witness told the court that the accused did not insult him during a telephone conversation. When William Chilufya, an ACC investigations officer who was the first witness in the matter, produced a phone recording between him and Chanda, it was learnt that the accused did not use the alleged insults against him. Mr Chilufya, however, testified that the accused insulted the officers during other searches. Chanda, 49, of Woodlands, his 48-year-old wife, Mable, and his sister-in-law, Ruth Nakaundi, 37, are accused of using insulting language against ACC officers. It is alleged that on October 27 this year, Chanda used insulting language against officers, Mr Chilufya, Friday Tembo and Christopher Siwakwi. The alleged insulting language was allegedly used when the officers went to conduct a search at Chanda's properties. In the second count, it is alleged that on the same date, Mable and Ruth repeatedly used insulting language against ACC officers during execution of their duties. In the third count, on the same date, Chanda and