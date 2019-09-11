Amiran suggests drip irrigation

KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

CONSERVING water through drip irrigation could help in ensuring agricultural sustainability in the wake of drought, Amiran Zambia says.

Drip irrigation is a type of micro-irrigation system that has the potential to save water and nutrients by allowing water to drip slowly to the roots of plants, either from above the soil surface or buried below the surface. The goal is to place water directly into the root zone and minimise evaporation.

Amiran Zambia irrigation engineer Ian Samakende said with the effects of climate change becoming pronounced as seen in the low rainfall and water levels in some water bodies, adopting efficient solutions will help to improve crop productivity.